Be alert on floods, officials told

Mulugu: District Collector Diwakar ordered officials to be alert about flood and provide information regularly about the condition.

The collector held a meeting with the mandal officials at the mandal education resource center and enquired about the problems in the mandal.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector advised the officials to plant large-scale plants in the “Vana Mahotsavam” programme in the coming season.

Due to the lack of possibility to store Godavari river flood water in Medigadda Annaram barrages, it will directly affect Sammakka Saralamma (Tupakulagudem) barrage in this rainy season. Therefore, the local officials said to be vigilant by monitoring Godavari flood water from time to time. Irrigation officials have been ordered to provide regular information on flood water.

Rehabilitation centers should be set up to evacuate people in flooded areas, and infrastructure should be prepared in the established rehabilitation centers. The officials should show punctuality according to the time situation without any loss of life. During the rainy season, young people show enthusiasm and try to cross the rivers

from the flood flow, so warning boards should be set up at the rivers to prevent those from making such attempts, similarly, many people show enthusiasm on social media with the intention of putting reels in the rivers, ponds and ponds in the rain.