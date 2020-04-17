Be in good spirits, do avoid alcohol for good

Hyderabad: Lockdown and liquor availability (or non-availability) have been the most-talked-about issues in our country in the last one month or so. Even a fake message on permission for liquor shops to run for a few hours every day has gone viral in the state. Telangana government had to step in and clarify that it was a fake news. It even threw in jail the person behind it.



The WHO (World Health Organisation) also reacted on the subject warned alcohol consumption during the pandemic will exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviours, mental health issues and even violence. It busted the myth high-strength alcohol can kill Covid-19 virus.

Consuming any alcohol poses health risks, but consuming high-strength ethanol, particularly if it has been adulterated with methanol, can result in severe health consequences including death. Especially, alcohol comprises body's immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, warns the world body.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has also been very firm from the beginning on closure of liquor shops, even though the state government was at the risk of losing big revenue from it. His decision won all-round praise from all quarters, particularly medical fraternity.

Dr M Umashankar, Medical Superintendent, Government Hospital for Mental Health, Erragadda, cautions that there are many disadvantages with liquor consumption at this juncture. "Not only the immunity decreases, there is a risk of injury and violence, especially domestic violence if people lose control and fight with their spouse and family members. Also, chances of these persons coming onto roads and creating nuisance and head-aches for police cannot be ruled out," he said, firmly backing CM's decision on complete shutdown of liquor shops.