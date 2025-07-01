Be on your toes always: TGSPDCL boss to babus

Hyderabad: Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL), has directed officials to ensure continuous availability to consumers and to conduct regular interaction programmes every Wednesday in bastis and colonies.

Speaking at a meeting held recently at the company’s headquarters in Mint Compound with Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and Divisional Engineers, the CMD stated that out of 8,681 11kV feeders under the company’s jurisdiction, 6,885 are currently monitored through the Feeder Outage Management System. Efforts are actively underway to bring the remaining feeders under this comprehensive system as well.

He announced that Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based services are being introduced at the distribution level to record details of power demand, supply, and interruptions online, providing immediate alerts to relevant engineers. Analysing these details, he noted, will enable the delivery of more efficient service.

While the Feeder Outage Management System is already operational at substations and feeders, the integration of AI-based services is expected to further assist in identifying supply issues and defects at the field level, leading to enhanced service provision for consumers.

The CMD also issued clear directives to officials, instructing them to monitor power supply daily at the Distribution Transformer (DTR) level. Divisional Engineers and Superintending Engineers were specifically told to focus on feeders and DTRs experiencing frequent issues, conduct thorough field visits, and take all necessary remedial actions promptly. Noting that power demand, particularly within Greater Hyderabad, is increasing significantly each year, the CMD instructed officials to prepare detailed reports by 15 August outlining the measures required to effectively address this growing demand. He further emphasised that services such as sanctioning new connections must be processed strictly as per Standards of Performance (SOP) within the stipulated timeframes, ensuring that no consumer complaints arise.