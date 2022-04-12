Bhadrachalam: Gaiety, grandeur mark Rama's coronation

Bhadrachalam: The coronation (Pattabhishekam) ceremony of Lord Rama was performed with gaiety and religious fervour in the temple town on Monday. Lakhs of people witnessed the celestial event in the open after a gap of two years. It was also telecast live. The priests also performed Mahakumbha Theertha Prokshana to mark the event which is held annually only at the temple here, after Sri Rama Navami when the wedding of Lord to Goddess Sita is performed.

The dazzling sight of adorned festival deities being brought in a procession along with bhajans and kolatam play to Mithila Stadium enthralled the devotees. They were taken to the resplendent stage at Kalyana Mandapam where the priests conducted Viswakshena Puja at 10 am and later performed the coronation programme in a traditional way amidst Vedic chants.

The main priest of the temple, K E Sthala Sai, explained to devotees the significance of the coronation ceremony. Lord Rama was adorned with emerald ornaments, an umbrella, sandals, sword and Chintaku Patakam and was crowned amidst the chanting of 'Jai Jai Sri Ram.' Lord Anjaneya also wore a chain of pearls.

Before the programme, the priests conducted special pujas at the main temple. Seer Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy was present at programme. He also addressed the devotees on the significance of the programme.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the programme and presented silk cloths to the deities. Earlier she visited the main temple and offered pujas. Additional Collector K Venkateswarlu, EO B Sivaji and other officials were present. A huge number of devotees thronged the stadium and witnessed the entire proceedings of the divine ceremony.