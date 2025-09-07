Bhadradri comes alive with Ganesh shobha yatra

Bhadrachalam: Withthe conclusion of the Ganesh Navarathri celebrations, devotees from all over the state have been bringing a large number of Lord Ganesh idols to the town for immersion in the River Godavari.

A number of Ganesh idols arrived here beginning early morning.

The officers made special arrangements here in the Godavari ghat. “All the precautions had already been taken in,” said the Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju.

The officers expect nearly thousand idols will arrive at midnight on the day for immersion. Till Saturday evening around 1,100 idols were immersed in Godavari.

According to sources, due to lunar eclipses on Sunday, the Ganesh immersion will close in the afternoon of Sunday.

The idols from Hyderabad, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam were coming here, said the officers.

Meanwhile, the irrigation officers arranged special boats for the programme here at river Godavari.

The temple officers also made special arrangements for making darshan to the devotees to the Lord Ram temple. District Collector Jitesh V Patil observed the ongoing Ganesh immersion programme Godavari at Bhadrachalam.

Ganesh idols immersion programme being conducted under the aegis of officials at River Godavari