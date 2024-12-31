Bhadradri, The Cynosure Of All Eyes! Mukkoti Adhyayanotsavam begins today

Khammam: The Bhadrachalam shrine has assumed the brilliance of Adhyayana Utsavam and is thriving as the South’s Ayodhya.

The welcoming gates, the electric-lamp-lit Ram temple grounds, and the Utsavam stage are all set up to create a joyous scene everywhere you turn in the town.

Under the aegis of the Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Adhyayana Utsavam will commence on Tuesday.

Bhadradri Ramaiah devotees will receive daily darshan in a sin-gle avatar during this sequence.

On January 10, to celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi, the Lord will provide darshan to the devotees at the Utta Radhwaram, while the float festival will take place in Godavari on January 9.

“All the works were completed for this festival at Rs 1.30 crores,” informed Executive Officer of the temple L Rama Devi. “The 21-day festival will be divided into two parts: One is Pagalpattu and sec-ond is Rapattu,” she said.

“Pagalpattu will be during the day while Rapattu will be at night,” said Rama Devi.

“The Dasavatharam will start on December 31 and on January 9, a float festival will be conducted on river Godavari. Uttara Dwaradarshanam will be on January 10 from 5am to 6 am. Rapattu pro-grammes will follow and conclude on January 20,” she informed.

Later, the temple will organise Vilasatsavalu on three days beginning from January 21. The temple EO also informed that the Viswarup Seva programme will be organised on January 26 at the temple premises.

“Cultural events will be organised every day at the temple with artistes performing traditionally from different parts of the State,” she said.

Meanwhile, special counters for Laddu prasadam are set up at the premises and online tickets availa-ble for main events.

Bhadradri is already a destination of devotion, with thousands of devotees gathering there daily to receive darshan of Ramayya. With the excitement for Mukkoti celebrations, a joyous and spiritually abundant environment has been created throughout Bhadrachalam

Notably, the Pinnamaneni Balamuralikrishna-Santhi family members offered the Ratnangi Kavacha, valued at Rs 40 lakhs, to the Bhadradri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Moolavar on Saturday. In addi-tion, devotees from Hyderabad decorated it.

Meanwhile, the temple had received Hundi income of Rs 1,71,20,321 informed the officers on Monday.