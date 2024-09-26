Bhatti attends MIN Expo 2024 at Las Vegas

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has attended the MIN Expo at Las Vegas in the USA.



The MIN Expo 2024 is the world’s largest mining event, scheduled from September 24 to 26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has showcased the latest mining innovations, technologies and machinery, providing opportunities to network with industry professionals more than 44,000 people from over 125 countries.

The Deputy Chief Minister had a very significant series of meetings at the MINExpo and held discussions with delegates of various companies.

He met the management of Komatsu and examined their latest products - D475A-8 mining dozer, GD955-7 motor grader, ZT44 blasthole drill, HRX 1000 sizer, 12HM26 continuous miner, WE2350-4 hybrid wheel loader, and other products.

Bhatti also met the management of Caterpillar Inc and examined their latest product offerings.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with the management of BKT tyres, as well as the Wirtgen group and examined their latest product offerings to the mining industry.

Bhatti also met various top-level officials of the US government. Both sides had a very fruitful exchange with the US, expressing keen interest in facilitating any possible investments into Telangana, which they said they had professional faith in, owing to their past experiences in Hyderabad.

The Deputy Chief Minister discussed many aspects with his counterpart lead of the US delegation(Arun Venkataraman) - the importance of sustainability in mining and other operations. They also discussed the growing significance of rare earth metal mining, the strategic partnerships that could be forged while envisaging and building the new Fourth City in Hyderabad.

He explained the importance of Hyderabad as an engine of growth for Telangana economy and many positive experiences that have informed the context of American companies in Hyderabad.

Bhatti emphasised the need for strategic cooperation between both the countries, particularly given the meetings of the Heads of States of both respective countries a few days ago.

He believed that the future would augur bright if both sides were committed to sustainable technological interventions that would spur growth.