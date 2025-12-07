Bhatti invites Governor for Global Summit

Hyderabad: DeputyChief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met the Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday and invited the latter for Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held from December 8 to 9 in Future City.

Similarly, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatha Benerjee and invited her to participate in the summit.

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao met the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and invited the latter to attend the global summit.

Tummala explained to Mohan Yadav about the developmental programmes taken up by the Telangana state. He also explained to Mohan Yadav about the opportunities for the investments in Telangana. He also informed the MP CM that several national and international industrialists, investors and experts are going to participate in the Summit.

He said that the chances of cooperation between the MP and Telangana will improve further if MP participates in the Summit. Mutual cooperation is key in the development journey of Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, and this summit will be a good platform in that direction, the Minister said.

On the other hand Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman met the Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday and extended the invitation requesting them to participate in the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

The leaders of both the states discussed at length the importance of the summit, Telangana’s future development trajectory, investment opportunities, and a platform for cooperation between the states.

On this occasion, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar discussed in detail with CM Saini the state’s investment climate, fast-track approvals available through TS-iPASS, the policy of attracting foreign investments, and the progress Telangana is making in the IT-Pharma-Electronics sectors.

Also, since Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on a foreign tour, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar met Punjab State Finance Minister Harpal Singh and invited him to the summit.

There was a wide-ranging discussion on the opportunities for partnership between Punjab and Telangana states in the fields of agricultural processing, agritech, MSME, startup cooperation, tourism-cultural exchange, and green energy. Punjab also expressed interest in working with Telangana.

Many agreements are likely to be signed in this summit in sectors like film studios, tourism development, green energy, logistics, and electronics manufacturing.

Minister Adluri Laxman clarified that this summit will serve as a key platform for the future development and economic growth of the state and set the direction for the next two decades.