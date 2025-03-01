Bhatti tells banks to fund self-employment schemes

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has sought the bankers help to implement the self employment schemes and women empowerment programmes. He said that the State government will give top priority for implementation of self employment schemes through SC, ST, BC and Minority Corporations.

Speaking at the review meeting with the Bankers here on Friday, he said that those who ruled for the last 10 years had neglected all the welfare corporations. The State government is ready to give subsidies and margin money, the Deputy CM said and called upon the bankers to come forward to provide livelihood to unemployed youth.

The role of bankers is important in Rising Telangana and State government has prepared plans to attract global attention, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka said, and added that a conducive environment has been created through skilled human resources through Skill University and advancement of ITIs, supply of continuous quality power supply and good law and order.

He disclosed that interest-free loans would be extended to Musi displaced women. An amount of Rs 20,000 crore was extended to women SHGs. With the construction of Regional Ring Road, industrial, pharma, housing clusters will be developed on a large scale. Once RRR is completed, large scale investments will come to the State, he said and added that the State government has kept plans ready to attract the world's attention.

Vikramarka has sought the cooperation of bankers in extending financial help to the MSME sector that provides employment to lakhs of people. State government is not for development confined to only a few areas in the State but to include all regions and sections of society, he said.

The Deputy CM said that the meeting with the bankers was organised ahead of Budget so that they would formulate their plans in line with government’s priorities. After last 10 years of neglect in the State, State government gave equal priority for welfare and development. Bankers should prepare their plans accordingly, he said.