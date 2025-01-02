Bhatti to visit Wanaparthy on January 4

Wanaparthy: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will visit the Wanaparthy constituen-cy on January 4 and participate in the inauguration of several develop-ment projects during his tour, MLA Megha Reddy informed here on Wednesday.

Bhatti will tour Gopalpet and Revally mandals. His schedule includes in-auguration of 33/11 kv sub-station at Talpunoor village, Revally mandal; inauguration of 33/11 kv sub-station at Edutla village, Gopalpet mandal; participation in key party cadres’ meeting organised at Padmavati Garden in Gopalpet mandal centre.

District minister Jupally Krishna Rao, State Planning Board vice-chairman Dr G. Chinna Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP Dr Mallu Ravi, and State Sports Au-thority chairman Siva Sena Reddy are expected to attend these events, ac-cording to the MLA.