Live
- Deputy Chief Minister's program postponed
- 106 students receive NSF scholarships
- 181 officials arrested by Odisha Vigilance in 2024
- Duty cuts on mobile parts, components to boost India’s electronics goal: Industry body
- Satyanarayana Chowdary elected Red Cross dist chief
- Trinidad & Tobago Prez to be chief guest
- UBI opens 68th branch at Yerrabalem
- Farmers losing faith in BJP govt: Naveen
- CES 2025: LG Electronics, Samsung bet big on AI
- Modi has special focus on Odisha: CM
Just In
Bhatti to visit Wanaparthy on January 4
Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will visit the Wanaparthy constituen-cy on January 4 and participate in the inauguration of several develop-ment projects during his tour, MLA Megha Reddy informed here on Wednesday.
Wanaparthy: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will visit the Wanaparthy constituen-cy on January 4 and participate in the inauguration of several develop-ment projects during his tour, MLA Megha Reddy informed here on Wednesday.
Bhatti will tour Gopalpet and Revally mandals. His schedule includes in-auguration of 33/11 kv sub-station at Talpunoor village, Revally mandal; inauguration of 33/11 kv sub-station at Edutla village, Gopalpet mandal; participation in key party cadres’ meeting organised at Padmavati Garden in Gopalpet mandal centre.
District minister Jupally Krishna Rao, State Planning Board vice-chairman Dr G. Chinna Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP Dr Mallu Ravi, and State Sports Au-thority chairman Siva Sena Reddy are expected to attend these events, ac-cording to the MLA.