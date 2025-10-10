Bhatti Vikaramarka inaugurates property show at Hitex, says Rs. 10 cr allocated for Hyderabad development

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has emphasised the vital role of NAREDCO in promoting the resources and opportunities of Telangana state. During the inauguration of a three-day property show at Hitex, he stated that the government is actively planning to develop Hyderabad in all directions. The event saw Bhatti Vikramarka alongside Minister Jupally Krishna Rao unveiling the NAREDCO brochure and setting the stage for numerous real estate companies to showcase their stalls.

In his address, Bhatti Vikramarka disclosed that an annual allocation of ₹10,000 crores is set for the development of Hyderabad, with ₹20,000 crores already spent over the past two years. He expressed the government's commitment to enhancing the beautification of the Musi River and highlighted that the construction of the Regional Ring Road would significantly alter the city’s landscape by connecting all parts of the state.