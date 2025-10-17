Bhatti Vikramarka appeals union ministers for all party delegation to Delhi on BC reservations

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the BC Reservation Bill, which was passed and submitted to the Telangana Assembly, is currently pending due to inaction from the central government. Speaking to reporters in Khammam, Vikramarka revealed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reached out to the Prime Minister regarding the matter but did not receive a response.

Vikramarka urged Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and BJP state president Ramachandra Rao to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to address the issue. He stated that Chief Minister Revanth is prepared to join this delegation if the Prime Minister can find time for a meeting.

The Deputy CM also reflected on a recent dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi aimed at advocating for BC reservations. He expressed concern over the BJP's obstruction of the BC Bill in Parliament, emphasising that the Telangana bandh organised by BC groups demonstrates opposition to the BJP’s stance on the issue.