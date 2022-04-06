Bholakpur AIMIM corporator sent to 14-day judicial custody

Hyderabad: Musheerabad police on Wednesday produced Bholakpur AIMIM corporator Ghouseuddin Mohammed for allegedly using foul language on constable on duty. The Nampally Court sent the corporator to 14-day judicial custody. Later Ghouseuddin Mohammed was shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

Earlier in the day, AIMIM Bholakpur corporator Ghouseuddin Mohammed on Wednesday apologized to the Musheerabad police for using foul language on the constables on Tuesday night at 2:15 am. The Central Zone DCP S Rajesh Chandra informed that a general diary entry about the incident was written but a case was not registered adding that the corporator later visited the police station and apologised for the comments he made.

The video of a coporator scolding a constable 'Eyy Sau Rupaye Ka Aadmi' went viral on social media. Reacting to the viral video Ghouseuddin Mohammad said that the constable used improper words which led him to speak like that if not he would never use such mean words towards the police.

In the meanwhile, IT Minister KT Rama Rao reacting to the incident on Twitter tagged the Telangana DGP to look into the matter and take stern action against those obstructing the duty of police officers.

Taking to his Twitter handle KTR tweeted," Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations."

Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty



No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations https://t.co/zLbxa8WZW2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 6, 2022



