Bhongir: Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Bhongir: Nalgonda fast track court convicted accused Errolla Bikshapathi for 10 years rigorous imprisonment in a rape case.

Bikshapathi (25), a plumber by profession and lives in Erravalli village of Jagadevpur mandal in Medak district.

Turkapally police informed that they received a complaint on May 20, 2015, from the complainant that accused E Bikshapathi got befriended a 20-year-old victim girl, by telling her that he loves and will marry her.

On May 14, 2015, the victim went to the house of her aunty at Madhapuram village where the accused met her and by promising of marrying her, he took the victim on his bike to Warangal and stayed at a function hall for the night.

The next day, he took the victim to Khammam and stayed in a rented house and sexually assaulted her without her consent. Later, the accused left the girl at Turkapally bus stand and fled from there.

Later, a case was registered against him at Thurkapally police station. Turkapalli SI and Investigation Officer Madhusudhan has collected the evidence and arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody. He filed charge sheet in the court.

During the trail on June 1, 2021, IV Additional Judge-cum-Fast Track Court for Crime Against Women at Nalgonda V Sarada convicted the accused Errolla Bikshapathi to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The then Investigation Officer R Madhusudan, Sub-Inspector of Police, Court Duty Officer S Suresh and Additional Public Prosecutor Syed Jameel have attended the court on behalf of the prosecution.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat and Additional CP G Sudheer Babu appreciated all the police officials of Bhongir zone and Additional PP for their efforts in getting the conviction and announced reward to them.