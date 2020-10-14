Bhongir: Take preventive measures to avoid damages from heavy rains

Bhongir: District Collector Anita Ramachandran, through Google meet on Tuesday, advised all the officials to be vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent any damage due to the heavy rains across the district. The Special Officers were directed to carry out monitoring in areas where flood intensity is high and no inland areas are inundated due to heavy rains.

The officials were directed to work in coordination with the disaster prevention department and other departments in the wake of heavy rains in the district. Calls to Dial 100 should be addressed in order of priority. She also instructed the officials to take steps to register the details of Non-Agricultural Property survey on Dharani portal.

District Collector Anita Ramachandran released the minimum support price poster for paddy and cotton. She said the government is working hard to provide minimum support price to the farmers and the government will buy cotton and paddy at msp.

Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy, Civil Supply DM Gopikrishna, District Marketing Officer Venkat Reddy, DCO and other officials were participated in the Google meet.