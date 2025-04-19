Bhoo Bharati Act-2025 Will Be a Permanent Solution to Land Issues: Collector B.M. Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has stressed the importance of public awareness regarding the newly introduced Bhoo Bharati Act-2025. He participated in an awareness seminar organized on Saturday at the Tahsildar’s office in Erravalli Mandal to educate farmers about the features and benefits of the act.

Speaking at the event, the Collector stated that the government has introduced the Bhoo Bharati Record of Rights (RoR) Act to ensure full ownership rights to farmers over their lands and to permanently resolve land-related disputes. This new legislation has been developed as an alternative to the Dharani system, he added.

The Collector explained that the Bhoo Bharati Act comprises 23 sections and 18 regulations, enabling a more scientific and transparent approach to land administration. He also announced the upcoming launch of ‘Bhoodhaar’, a unique land identification system similar to Aadhaar, which will include precise survey data, boundaries, and other details for every plot of land.

He highlighted that this law allows for corrections in existing land records and mandates a land survey and map preparation prior to any land registration or mutation process. The act also speeds up resolution of informal agreements (Sada Bainamas) and ensures timely processing of inheritance mutations, making the system more efficient and accountable.

A two-tier appeal mechanism under the act provides a fair redressal process for land disputes. Furthermore, comprehensive development of ownership records for residential, agricultural, and non-agricultural lands is being undertaken. The government also plans to offer free legal aid to poor farmers in the near future.

The new law empowers authorities to scientifically maintain village revenue records and cancel illegal ownership claims on government lands acquired fraudulently. Collector Santosh emphasized that Bhoo Bharati will serve as a permanent solution to farmers’ land issues, and urged farmers to spread awareness about the act in their villages and utilize it to the fullest.

The event was attended by Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, RDO Srinivasa Rao, DCCB Chairman Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Library Corporation Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, PACS Chairman Ranga Reddy, Tahsildar Naresh, and several farmers and local stakeholders.