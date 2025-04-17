Bhoo Bharati Act Will Permanently Resolve Land Disputes: Gadwal Collector B.M. Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that the newly introduced Bhoo Bharati - 2025 and its revised ROR (Record of Rights) system will play a crucial role in resolving land disputes across the state. He emphasized that this prestigious initiative by the Telangana State Government will ensure rightful land ownership to farmers and help eliminate long-standing land-related conflicts.

Speaking at an awareness seminar held on Thursday at the Gadwal Market Yard, the District Collector explained the provisions and benefits of the new Bhoo Bharati Act to the farmers.

Key Highlights from the Collector’s Address:

The Bhoo Bharati Act - 2025 replaces the Dharani system and introduces significant reforms to land administration and ownership documentation.

The new act includes 23 sections and 18 rules, designed to strengthen land governance and resolve discrepancies in land records.

Farmers will receive full ownership rights over their lands, leaving no room for ambiguity or legal disputes.

A future initiative called “Bhoodhaar”—similar to Aadhaar—is under development to assign unique identifiers to lands, including accurate survey details and boundaries.

The act enables correction of errors in land records and mandates compulsory land surveys and map generation before land registration or mutation.

Long-pending issues like Sada Bainamas (informal land sale agreements) will be fast-tracked under this law.

The law ensures timely completion of inheritance mutations and official recording of property transfers, enhancing transparency and accountability.

A two-tier appeal system is also introduced to provide legal remedy to farmers in case of disputes.

Plans are in place to offer free legal aid to poor farmers in the near future.

The Collector also said that the government now has the authority to cancel illegal land claims obtained through fraudulent means under this act.

Administrative Reforms:

Starting May 1st, the appointment of Village Governance Officers will further ease the process of resolving land issues. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted at Rythu Vedikas (Farmer Platforms) across villages with the support of Mandal Agriculture Officers.

The Collector urged farmers to make the most of the new legislation and understand its benefits thoroughly, as it is a historic step toward providing permanent solutions to long-standing agricultural land issues.

Other Participants in the Event:

The awareness program was attended by Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Library Corporation Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, PACS Chairman Subhan, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, District Marketing Officer Pushpamma, along with several farmers and officials.

The event concluded with a call for collective efforts to implement the Bhoo Bharati system effectively at the grassroots level.