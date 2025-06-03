Bhu Bharati Initiative Gains Momentum: Collector Santosh Leads Village-Level Drive to Resolve Land Disputes

Gadwal: The District Collector B.M. Santosh has emphasized that the Bhoomi Bharati program is playing a crucial role in addressing land-related disputes at the village level. He made these remarks while participating in a Revenue Grievance Redressal Camp organized at the Village Panchayat Office of Anantapuram in Gadwal Mandal on Tuesday.

During his visit, the Collector reviewed the process of application acceptance, issuance of receipts by registrars, and the types of land issues being reported by applicants. He also personally interacted with the farmers, enquired about their land problems, and provided valuable suggestions on possible solutions.

He issued clear directions to the officials, stressing the need to resolve land grievances promptly. The Collector stated that under the Bhu Bharati program, revenue officials are reaching out directly to villages to address and settle land disputes on-site. He informed that this program will be actively conducted across the district from June 3 to June 20, 2025.

Collector Santosh advised farmers facing land-related problems to fill out the prescribed forms and submit them to the concerned authorities. He assured that revenue officials will be available from 9:00 AM until all applications are received each day, ensuring accessibility and support to every applicant.

He instructed officials to act responsibly at every stage of the process, from form collection to online entry of application data, to ensure transparency and efficiency. He urged the public to fully utilize the opportunities presented by the Bhoomi Bharati camps being held in their villages.

Several key officials were present during the event, including Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, RDO Alivelu, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, revenue department staff, farmers, and other local stakeholders.

This initiative marks a significant step by the district administration in decentralizing land administration and delivering timely solutions to the common man’s land issues right at their doorstep.