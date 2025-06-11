Live
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
Bhu Bharati revenue conferences held to solve land disputes
The government is accepting applications to resolve land-related issues through Bhu Bharathi revenue conferences, stated District Additional Collector (Revenue) M David here on Tuesday.
Kagaznagar: The government is accepting applications to resolve land-related issues through Bhu Bharathi revenue conferences, stated District Additional Collector (Revenue) M David here on Tuesday.
He visited a Bhu Bharathi revenue conference held at the Rythu Vedika in Gannaram village, Kagaznagar mandal, and reviewed the application process.
Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector emphasised that measures are being taken under the Bhu Bharathi Act to address land disputes and urged the people to make effective use of these revenue conferences.
He further explained that applications received during the conferences are thoroughly examined, cross-verified with records, and investigated at the field level to ensure permanent resolution of issues. Applications concerning details such as house names, individual names, father’s names, land extent discrepancies, and other related matters are being resolved promptly.