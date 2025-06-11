Bhu Bharati revenue conferences held to solve land disputes

Kagaznagar: The government is accepting applications to resolve land-related issues through Bhu Bharathi revenue conferences, stated District Additional Collector (Revenue) M David here on Tuesday.

He visited a Bhu Bharathi revenue conference held at the Rythu Vedika in Gannaram village, Kagaznagar mandal, and reviewed the application process.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector emphasised that measures are being taken under the Bhu Bharathi Act to address land disputes and urged the people to make effective use of these revenue conferences.

He further explained that applications received during the conferences are thoroughly examined, cross-verified with records, and investigated at the field level to ensure permanent resolution of issues. Applications concerning details such as house names, individual names, father’s names, land extent discrepancies, and other related matters are being resolved promptly.