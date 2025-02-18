Bhupalapally: Collector visits schools in forest

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma along with officials trekked about 10 kilometers into the remote forest area Palimela and Muknoor and inspected forest village schools and Anganwadi centres, and distributed notebooks to students on Monday.

The Collector visited the ashram school, MPPS, Anganwadi centre, and library in the village of Timmetigudem in the forest border area of Palimela mandal, Muknoor.

He interacted with students, enquired about the duties of teachers, midday meals, and basic facilities. He distributed notebooks, pens, pencils, and exam pads to the students, encouraging them to study well.

Later, he inspected a newly constructed library and promised to arrange the necessary racks, chairs, and books needed for competitive exams.

At the Anganwadi centre, he listened to the children’s recitations and praised them. When requested for electrical facilities at the centre, he assured that proposals would be sent through the welfare officer, and necessary arrangements would be made.