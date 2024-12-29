Bhupalpally DC directs officials to boost Tussar Silk exports

Bhupalpally: District Collector Rahul Sharma has instructed officials to create district-level action plans for exporting Tussar Silk, cotton, and chillies. On Saturday, a district-level Export Promotion Committee meeting was held under the supervision of the district industry department at the IDOC office.

During the meeting, the Collector mentioned the need to create a district-level website for the national and international export of Tussar, cotton, and chillies. He emphasised the importance of this initiative for the industrial development of farmers, employment, recognition of rural agricultural products, and business operations.

He suggested identifying obstacles to exporting products and taking necessary actions to address them. He stressed developing required action plans to promote the export of products from the district and preparing a baseline data for such products. The Collector highlighted that this programme would significantly contribute to improving production quality, skill development, and encouraging producers. The Collector also suggested conducting awareness programmes for farmers to make use of schemes implemented by the Central and State governments. District Collector Rahul Sharma has directed Panchayati Raj, TGEWD, and engineering officials to complete the repair works, including painting, water supply, and toilet facilities at Anganwadi centres promptly. On Saturday, he held a review meeting with Additional Collector Vijaya Lakshmi, Welfare Officer Chinnayya, PR, Women and Child Welfare, Panchayati Raj, and TGEWD engineering officials on the progress of the works at the IDOC office.

Bhupalpally: District Collector Rahul Sharma has instructed municipal officials to prepare proposals for the development of Jayashankar Park.

On Saturday, Rahul Sharma inspected the Jayashankar Park in the Achary Bhushan Colony area. He reviewed the facilities for children to play and the sports equipment provided for them. He suggested that the damaged sports equipment be replaced with new ones and that repairs be made to the rubber tiles in the playground.

He also suggested that the maintenance of the plants in the park be inspected by the municipal officials.