Bhuvan app boosts revenue through geo-tagging

Hyderabad: Thanks to Bhuvan app, developed by the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC), which helped in reclassification of properties across municipalities; in just 50 days, the authorities could increase revenue by Rs 404.35 lakhs. The other 50 days of the 100-day Action Plan to reclassify properties after geo-tagging them as per the Bhuvan app will continue from Monday.

As many as 5,258 properties were geo-tagged as per Bhuvan app developed by NRSC and 4,536 of them were reclassified from ‘residential’ to ‘commercial’, thereby increasing revenue by Rs 404.35 lakhs in the municipalities in the state.

The 100-day Action Plan of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department began on June 2 with focus on streamlining urban governance, public health, environmental sustainability, and citizen engagement across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The Action Plan will be reaching the halfway mark on Monday. Officials said that remarkable work was done in the municipalities with the participation of officials and citizens.

Following reclassification, the property tax was revised for 4,536 residential properties that had been reclassified as commercial as per usage, resulting in an increase of Rs 404.35 lakh revenue from the ULBs. Similarly, commercial and mixed properties without trade licenses were identified and 4,799 trade licences issued, resulting in additional revenue of Rs 101.40 lakh.

The official stated that there were several other initiatives like forming over 13,000 new self-help groups and organizing SHG melas in ULBs. About Rs 11.42 lakh revenue was generated through SHGs product melas across the ULBs, Rs 20.44 lakh revenue was generated through sales from street food festivals and over 25,000 beneficiaries (street vendors and their family members) were sanctioned social security schemes.

The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration TK Sridevi told ‘The Hans India’ that the key objectives of the Action Plan included enhancing solid waste management and sanitation systems, ensuring monsoon preparedness through critical civic infrastructure improvements, driving behavioural change and community participation through extensive IEC (information education and communication) campaigns on solid waste management, promoting urban greenery and beautification efforts for cleaner cities, conducting a comprehensive Bhuvan Survey for identification of unassessed and under-assessed properties in ULBs and bringing them under the tax net.

The CDMA said that over 36,900 citizens participated in rally across 250 km in historic kickoff to 100-Day Action Plan, over 18.37 lakh households were sensitized on source segregation of wastes at home, Rs 706.32 crore loans were disbursed to 5,626 SHGs under bank linkage, 24,708 saplings planted under ‘Amrut Mitra – Women for Trees’ with active participation of over 10,700 SHG women, lakhs of citizens were part of the rallies and other programmes taken up by the ULBs. The 100-Day Action Plan will be ending on September 10 and the progress is likely to double in the next 50 days.