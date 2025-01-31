Big AI push to scale up school education in TG

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has decided to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve the standards in school education.

An official delegation led by Dr Yogita Rana, Secretary of Education, Krishna Aditya, Commissioner of Intermediate Education and EV Narasimha Reddy, Director of School Education visited the EkStep Foundation in Bengaluru on Thursday.

According to officials, the visit aimed to explore EkStep Foundation’s expertise in driving digital initiatives and enhancing learning outcomes through advanced tools and strategies. The foundation is currently collaborating with several states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, to implement impactful digital education initiatives.

During the interaction, the officials from Telangana identified key focus areas for collaboration that included foundational literacy and numeracy to improve foundational skills in primary school students. It will ensure the students acquire critical reading, writing, and numeracy abilities with AI-driven digital initiatives.

The Telangana delegation also visited EkStep Foundation in Kerala last month, where they observed the Kerala government’s successful integration of AI tools into its ICT curriculum. Telangana is aiming to adapt and contextualise these best practices to suit its unique educational landscape. “The state is now working on a detailed plan of action in collaboration with EkStep Foundation. This plan will focus on implementing digital initiatives, improving FLN outcomes, and providing holistic support to teachers and students alike”, said a senior officer in the Education department in Telangana.