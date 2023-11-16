Big IT raids on BRS Candidate offices and residence in Telangana

A group of 40 Income Tax Officials launch search in the residences of sitting MLA and BRS candidate from Miryalaguda N Bhaskar Rao on Thursday morning.

The IT sleuth are also conducting searches in the office of Bhaskar Rao's companies in Hyderabad and residence in Miryalaguda town.

It is learnt that the BRS candidate invested in Power Generation companies. The IT Officials were suspecting BRS candidate Bhaskar Rao was planning to spend huge money earned from his companies in the election. The IT sleuths are analysing the IT returns submitted by the companies owned by Bhaskar Rao. The searches will continue for one day .