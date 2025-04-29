Big push for irrigation in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies NUttam Kumar Reddy stated that all irrigation projects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district would be completed to make the region fertile. On Monday, along with Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, he laid the foundation stones for several projects.

This included the Bakkathayakunta Lift Irrigation Project near Nalgonda (estimated at Rs 20.22 crores), the Punugodu Lift Irrigation Scheme (Rs 6.08 crores), and the Nursing Batla Lift Irrigation Project Rs 19.95 crores). They also initiated the construction of an additional block at the District Collector’s Office with an investment of Rs 36 crores.

Speaking at a public meeting after viewing a photo exhibition organised by the Civil Supplies Department, Uttam highlighted that after coming to power, Rs1,800 crores were sanctioned for the Dindi Lift Irrigation Project and Rs 442 crores for the High-Level Canal.

“Efforts are underway to ensure irrigation water reaches Pillaipalli Canal, Shivannagudem, Narayanapur, and Choutuppal,” he said and promised the revival of the Musi River and the completion of the Dhanpotula Gandi and IT Pamu Lift projects.

The minister assured that the Nellikal Lift Irrigation work would soon be completed and water supplied through Stage 1. He also promised to complete the Rachakaluva works and the Gandhamalla Project and to bring irrigation water from Devadula to Tungaturthi.

Komatireddyadded that Rs 1,600 crores had been sanctioned for road development and emphasized the importance of the new collectorate block in providing better working conditions for employees.

MPs Raghuveer Reddy, Kiran Kumar Reddy along with MLAs Jayaveer Reddy, Battula Laxma Reddy, Balu Naik, Vemula Veeresham, and others were present on the day.

Later, cheques were distributed to beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme, and cultural performances promoting government welfare initiatives were also held.