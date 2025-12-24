BJP, AIADMK leaders discuss NDA strategy in Chennai

Chennai: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday held discussions with AIADMK leaders in Chennai to deliberate on the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) strategy for the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

Union Cabinet Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu elections in-charge Piyush Goyal led the BJP delegation, which included BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP Tamil Nadu elections co-incharge, Union Minister of State Thiru Murugan and BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge Arvind Menon.

Former MLC and BJP National co-incharge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, along with BJP Tamil Nadu leaders and cadre, welcomed Goyal on his arrival in Chennai.

According to party sources, the BJP leadership held detailed and constructive talks with AIADMK leaders led by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The discussions focused on evolving a coordinated roadmap for the forthcoming elections and strengthening the NDA’s organisational presence in the state.