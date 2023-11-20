Live
- Sam Altman's visit to OpenAI fuels rumours of a comeback
- Blues silenced
- BRS, Cong leaders clash over hidden cash in Peerzadiguda
- Congress campaign vehicles damaged
- Microsoft is interested in joining OpenAI board if Sam Altman returns as CEO
- BRS govt worsened people’s problems: Sridhar Babu
- Hyderabad: Two held with Rs 97.3 lakh cash
- Hyderabad: Independent candidate in Nizamabad Urban ends life over online 'sextortion'
- Andela advocates for women’s empowerment
- Telangana: Rs 603 cr seized; CEO says 20,301 plaints resolved
BJP candidate Babu Mohan’s son joins BRS
Hyderabad: In a setback to the BJP, the party candidate in Andole, Babu Mohan’s son, Uday Babu Mohan, joined the BRS in the presence of Minister Harish Rao in Siddipet on Sunday.
Along with Uday Babu Mohan, Jogipet Municipal President Sai Krishna, Andole mandal President Naveen Mudiraj, and Choutkur mandal President Shekhar, other BJP leaders also joined the party.
The Minister called upon everyone to stand by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has developed Telangana in all fields, and work together for the party’s victory.
