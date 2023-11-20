BJP candidate Babu Mohan’s son joins BRS

Hyderabad: In a setback to the BJP, the party candidate in Andole, Babu Mohan’s son, Uday Babu Mohan, joined the BRS in the presence of Minister Harish Rao in Siddipet on Sunday.

Along with Uday Babu Mohan, Jogipet Municipal President Sai Krishna, Andole mandal President Naveen Mudiraj, and Choutkur mandal President Shekhar, other BJP leaders also joined the party.

The Minister called upon everyone to stand by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has developed Telangana in all fields, and work together for the party’s victory.