BJP chief warns against Almatti dam height increase

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing it of compromising Telangana’s interests over the proposed increase in the height of the Almatti Dam in Karnataka. Addressing the media at the BJP state office, Rao warned that raising the dam’s height from 519 to 524 meters would have severe consequences for farmers in southern Telangana.

Rao alleged that, despite a Supreme Court stay prohibiting any construction or elevation of the dam, the Karnataka government was actively acquiring land around the dam area, signaling its intention to expand the storage capacity. “If the dam height is increased, it will drastically reduce water availability downstream, turning Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Ranga Reddy districts into arid zones,” he cautioned.

He criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for failing to raise the issue during his frequent visits to Delhi, where he meets senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi. “Both Telangana and Karnataka are ruled by the Congress, yet the Chief Minister has remained silent on a matter that threatens the livelihoods of thousands of farmers,” Rao said.

The BJP leader also questioned the CM’s inaction despite Mahabubnagar — his home district — being among the most vulnerable to water scarcity if the dam height is increased.

He accused the Congress government of prioritizing “contracts and commissions” over safeguarding Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna River water.

Rao further criticized the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrashekar Rao for agreeing to a limited allocation of 299 TMC of Krishna water to Telangana, calling it a historic blunder. “The BRS has no moral authority to speak on this issue, and the Congress government is following the same path of negligence,” he asserted.

In a sharp remark on the current administration, Rao said, “This has become a government for the contractors, by the contractors, and for commissions.” He urged the Telangana government to initiate immediate negotiations with Karnataka to halt any plans that could endanger the state’s agricultural future.

The BJP, he affirmed, will continue to oppose any move to raise the Almatti Dam’s height and will stand by the farmers of Telangana in protecting their water rights.