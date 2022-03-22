BJP communalising nation through 'The Kashmir Files': KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday lashed out at the BJP alleging that it was communalising the atmosphere in the name of the film, 'The Kashmir Files'.

Addressing a press conference after the party's extended committee meeting here, the Chief Minister cornered the BJP and said that in the name of the film, attempts were made to divide the society by their venomous attempts.

"The BJP has shown that this is their capacity. There is no new project in the country since the last eight years. The existing public units are being sold. They are either for demonetisation or monetisation. They are now saying go for monetisation by selling the Panchayat Raj assets. They are spreading venom on social media in the name of Kashmir Files. A progressive government should come up with industrial files, economic files. Even the Kashmiri pundits are saying nothing is happening in their lives. It is not good to create differences. The BJP ruled States are giving holidays and asking the people to watch the movie, this will pollute the atmosphere," said the Chief Minister.

He also alleged that the BJP brings issues like "Kashmir files, Pulwama, Gulwama" during the elections to divide people in the name of religion. He alleged that not a single promise was fulfilled by the Centre in the last eight years. The promise of providing 2 crore jobs a year was not fulfilled, the Centre should fill up all the 15 lakh vacancies, he demanded.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre miserably failed to tackle corona. Crores of people were made to walk their way to their homes facing the biggest trauma. They were not paid for their tickets and the State government were asked to pay for their tickets. Even the sacred River Ganga was full of dead bodies during corona. He also questioned the Centre on its failure to come to the rescue of students stranded in Ukraine.

"They shifted the embassy one month before the crisis and left the students in lurch. We said we will bear the expenditure of medical students, the West Bengal government too came forward, but there was no response from the Centre," said the Chief Minister.

Chandrashekar Rao also said that a big bank scam was going on in the country. "In this government, Rs 11 lakh crore has been written off by the banks. They don't give Rs 15,000 crore to farmers, but write off loans of their friends. They are trying to flare communal feelings, which will hamper the progress of the country. Hence, this government should go," he said, adding that because of the slow progress of the country, Telangana too had to suffer a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister said that a very good alternative would be coming against the BJP. "There were hopes of the UPA government, but they did not perform and were replaced with BJP. Mr Modi utterly failed. I said I will play a key role. There should be a change which should have structural changes," he said.

The TRS chief said he was not afraid of the ED and I-T raids and added these things do not work everywhere. He said that everyone respects Shivaji Maharaj and said whether there should be 'goondagardi' in the name of installing a statue in response to a question on Bodhan clashes.