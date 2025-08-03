BJP conspiring to derail 42% BC reservation: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Countering the BJP’s dharna at Indira Park, the Minister Ponnam Prabhakar accused the party State president Ramchander Rao of attempting to derail the progress of 42% BC reservation through propaganda.

He reiterated that the BJP rather helping out BCs was trying to deprive them of their rightful privilege.

In response to dharna, the BC Welfare Minister said that Congress remained committed to the Kamareddy Declaration and this will be implemented despite all the impediments created by the Opposition.

He accused the BJP of trying to do irreparable injustice to the weaker sections citing the excuse of Muslim reservation. “If there was any seriousness amongst the BJP leaders, then BJP MPs and Union Ministers should go to Delhi and convince the Central government to implement 42 BC reservations in Telangana.

The Minister accused the BJP state president of bias against the weaker sections. He said that the Congress was fighting with the same spirit of Telangana struggle for BC reservation and would not keep quiet until this was achieved.