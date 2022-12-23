BJP creating obstacles for TS by not releasing funds: MLA Ravindra Kumar

Nalgonda: BRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar said that people of all sections of the society must teach a lesson to the central government which has been adopting anti-farmers policies.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) held a "dharna" at the Clock Tower Center in Nalgonda on Friday demanding release of 15th Finance Commission, Employment Guarantee and Rythu Kallallu funds. Addressing the people during the sit-in, Ravindra Kumar said that the Centre is obstructing the development of the State by not giving the funds worth Rs 1,200 crore due to the State. He said that the Central government is pushing farmers into trouble by not releasing funds for Gram Panchayats, Rythu Vedikas and Rythu Kallalu.

Nalgonda Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy also accused the center of misappropriating the funds of Rs 151 crore and also slammed the Center for asking the State to return the funds appropriated for schemes related to farmers' welfare. He accused the central government of neglecting the development of rural areas by not providing funds for the 15th Finance Commission.

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy called upon the party cadre to inform people about the deceitful tactics of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's and how they have cheated the rural areas. He said that the central government is deceiving people by doing conspiratorial politics, adding that the BJP could not mend it's ways even after defeat in Munugodu by-poll.

It is a proof of their deceit that the Centre wants the State to give back the Kallalu funds to be spent on the farmers and added that BJP's main aim is to prevent KCR to reach Delhi. He criticised the Centre for not giving funds to the State and for hindering development in the State.

Miryalguda MLA Bhaskar Rao said that K Chandrashekhar Rao is the only Chief Minister who is providing several schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and KCR Kit. He accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana, which is rising to be the number one in the country. He also accused the BJP-led Centre of intimidation politics by abusing central agencies such as the CBI and the ED.

Munugodu MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy said that the Centre is trying to prevent KCR from reaching Delhi by creating obstacles from time to time. MLC Koti Reddy said the Centre not releasing EGS funds is unfair for Telangana as the state has more than 70 per cent agricultural sector.