BJP criticises Congress on weak-kneed flood response

Hyderabad: BJP State Vice President Dr. N.V.S.S. Prabhakar launched a scathing attack on the Congress party’s handling of the ongoing flood crisis in Telangana, accusing the ruling leadership of neglecting public welfare in favor of internal political maneuvering and national ambitions.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Dr. Prabhakar highlighted the severe impact of torrential rains across the state, which have led to overflowing canals, flooded streets, and submerged villages. He noted that citizens in urban centers are wading through knee-deep water while rural communities face property loss and displacement. In response, BJP State President Ramchandra Rao has asked the party workers and its public representatives to actively participate in relief operations, ensuring round-the-clock support to affected residents.

Dr. Prabhakar emphasized that the BJP’s national leadership, including President J.P. Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has been in regular contact with state leaders to monitor the situation and coordinate relief efforts. He praised the party’s grassroots machinery for stepping up in this hour of need, contrasting it with what he described as the Congress party’s political distractions.

Taking aim at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Dr. Prabhakar alleged that the Congress high command is treating him like a “political football,” shuttling him between Hyderabad and Delhi while ignoring the crisis unfolding on the ground. He accused the Congress of prioritizing electoral strategies in Bihar over the immediate needs of Telangana’s flood victims, claiming that the CM’s movements are dictated by party interests rather than governance.