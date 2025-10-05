BJP criticises Endowments dept for temple closure

Rajanna Sircilla: TheBJP has objected to the decision of the Endowments Department to close the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, citing development and expansion works. Speaking at a press meet in Vemulawada on Saturday, BJP Rajanna-Sircilla district president Reddiboyina Gopi condemned the move, calling it a ‘serious conspiracy to hurt Hindu sentiments.’

“We (the BJP) is never against temple development. But stopping devotees’ darshan in the name of expansion is unacceptable. Even during the massive renovation of temples like Kashi and Ujjain Mahankali, darshan was never halted. Why only here?” he questioned.

Gopi alleged that the move was not just about development but an attempt to weaken Hindu faith. He demanded the immediate relocation of the dargah located inside the temple premises.

“Are there any Hindu samadhis inside mosques? Then why should there be a dargah inside Rajanna temple?” he asked, adding that the government must act without hurting religious sentiments.

Warning of large-scale protests, the BJP leader said, “If the government goes ahead with the closure, we will not remain silent.

We will launch massive agitations along with thousands of Hindu devotees in the coming days.”