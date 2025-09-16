BJP has no right to talk about Sept 17: VH

Hyderabad: Describing the BJP as an opportunistic party, the Congress held that the saffron party which played no role in achievement of Independence has no right to talk about merger of Hyderabad State with Union of India. Former MP, V Hanumantha Rao emphasised that September 17 be celebrated as Integration Day.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao has strongly criticised the BJP describing its attempt to spread misinformation to suit its agenda while highlighting the day as ‘liberation day’. He said the BJP was now harping on the issue with an eye on local body polls through its deceptive machinations to fool the people of Telangana.

“It is a merger of equals. BJP is well known to get benefitted by creating divisions between castes and religions. No matter how many conspiracies they hatch and how many provocative speeches they make, the people of Telangana will not buy them, as they are very much conscious,” he affirmed.