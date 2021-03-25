BJP Kisan Morcha condemns cases against farmers

Burgampahad (Kothagudem): BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy condemned filing of cases on BJP leaders, who questioned the ITC Paper Board Limited to increase the rates of subabul and eucalyptus produce.



Speaking to the media at Burgampahad on Thursday, he expressed agony on the ITC paper Board officials' attitude. He said that the leaders of Kisan Morcha and BJP were staging a protest before the ITC office gate, seeking increase of subabul and eucalyptus rates and appealed the officers to implement the agreement, which it made with farmers' organisations in April 2018. Sridhar Reddy alleged that the ITC officers filed cases on BJP leaders and farmers.

He questioned the ITC officers as to why they were not implementing the agreement, which was made by the company? "We are not afraid of ITC officials and will fight till justice is done," he added.

The BJP leader asked police to file case against the ITC officer, who cheated tribal farmers and troubling them. He assured the farmers that their party will extend its support to them.

BJP leaders Sitaram Naik, CH Ramesh, Jampana Raju, B Srinivas Reddy, Venkateswarlu, D Srinu, Balaji, Suresh, Venkatrami Reddy and L Ramesh and others were present on the occasion.