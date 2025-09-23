BJP lauds PM Modi for GST reforms

Dindigul: The BJP Regional Convention held in Dindigul witnessed an enthusiastic and emotional moment as a resolution was formally read out, conveying heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for spearheading the historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

The resolution acknowledged the transformative impact of GST, especially in bringing significant relief to the common man, the poor, and the middle-class citizens of India. Delegates and participants at the convention responded with resounding applause, reflecting their overwhelming appreciation for the visionary economic leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

It also highlighted that the GST reforms have curbed corruption, enhanced revenue collection, and laid a strong foundation for a more inclusive and robust economy.

The convention concluded with renewed support and admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, affirming the BJP’s continued resolve to build a strong, self-reliant India through progressive reforms and people-centric policies.