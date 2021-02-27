BJP leader distributes weaving machines among 30 weavers

Bhoodan Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir): BJP State leader Gudur Narayana Reddy celebrated 59th birthday among weaver community people in Bhoodan Pochampally on Friday. BJP national vice-president DK Aruna and former Minister M Narasimhulu graced the occasion as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, DK Aruna appreciated G Narayana Reddy as he chose to celebrate his birthday in a simple manner without pomp and show and for choosing the path of helping weaker sections, i.e., weaving community.

She along with M Narasimhulu appreciated Gudur for helping 30 poor families by distributing Aasu Yantram (weaving machines). She also commended the party cadre for attending the programme in big numbers and making the function a grand success. Aruna appealed the cadre to work for the victory of MLC candidate G Premendar Reddy. She exuded confidence that Gudur Narayana Reddy would strengthen the party in Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency. M Narasimhulu, addressing the gathering, lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for comparing the CM's post to his left footwear. He said that KCR has no value for the people of Telangana though they have elected him for the top post of the State and chided the CM for equating women with dogs.

Speaking on the occasion, Gudur Narayana Reddy stated that he was lucky to be born in this area, which gave him a chance to serve the poor people.

Leaders and workers of RSS, BJP, Yuva Morcha, ABVP, VHP and Hindu Vahini have attended in big numbers and felicitated Gudur Narayana Reddy with garlands. Leaders of weaving community of Pochampalli and surrounding villages have appreciated Narayana Reddy for his gesture of distributing Aasu Yantrams to weavers.