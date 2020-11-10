BJP leader Raghunandan Rao wins Dubbak assembly bypoll

BJP leader Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday won the Dubbak assembly by-elections with a majority of 1,470 votes. Adding up the postal ballot votes where the TRS took the lead, BJP won the elections with a margin of 1,118 votes. BJP polled 62,772 votes out of 1,64,186 votes, TRS 61,302 and Congress polled 21,819.

Raghunandan Rao took the lead in several rounds giving a tough competition to TRS party and finally inched towards victory. The victory comes as a surprise for the saffron party and celebrations began at all the party offices in Telangana.

Chegunta mandal of Siddipet district decided the fate of BJP and TRS in Dubbak by-elections where the BJP took the lead in the last four rounds. Around 26,000 votes were polled in Chegunta town and rural and Around 6,000 votes in Narsingi mandal.

EVMs at four polling centres -- polling centre number 21 of Pothareddypally, 136 of Etigadda Kishtapur, 157/a of Surapally and 188 of Arepally were not opened due to the technical glitches. As many as 1,660 votes were polled in the four polling centres.