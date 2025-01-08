BJP Leader S Ramachandra Reddy Slams Alliance 1 Company for Exploiting Tobacco Farmers

Gadwal: Today, BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy visited the procurement center of Alliance 1 Tobacco Company near Alampur X Road Market Yard following complaints from farmers. Upon inspection, he found that despite an agreement price of ₹15,500 per quintal, the company was deducting ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 under the pretext of moisture content.

The district president criticized the company employees at the spot, pointing out that while ITC management near Jallapuram is purchasing tobacco at fair prices, Alliance 1 is exploiting farmers by paying almost half the agreed amount. He condemned the practice, stating that farmers are already suffering due to rising labor costs, poor crop yields, and delays in receiving the Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits.

S. Ramachandra Reddy warned the company to stop such deductions immediately and ensure daily procurement of farmers’ produce. He assured that the BJP would take up a strong fight on behalf of the farmers if the malpractice continues.

The program was attended by district representatives Raj Gopal, leaders Nageshwar Reddy, Eshwar, Nagamallaiah, Ravi, Mandal presidents Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sanjeev Reddy, Narsimha, Ramakrishna, and other leaders such as Sudhakar, Lakshmi Narayana, Laxman, Jagan Goud, and Upender Reddy.