BJP leaders demand for the completion of 30 beds hospital in Aija

Gadwal: Today, BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy visited the government 30 -bed hospital in Aija town, Jogulamba Gadwal district. He noted that the hospital has not completed any work in the past year. Aija town, which serves 50 to 60 villages, sees over 250 patients daily. Despite being the second largest town in the district, the hospital faces a severe shortage of medicine, leaving the poor residents without adequate treatment for their ailments.

The staff at the Aija government hospital have indicated that if the 30- bed hospital is completed, it will accommodate 15 specialist doctors. Currently, the hospital is in a dire situation, lacking even basic supplies such as paper for writing outpatient prescriptions. The absence of a lab technician means that blood tests must be sent to private centers. Women, in particular, are suffering due to inadequate facilities. There is a lack of electricity, and barbed wire fences surround the hospital. Additionally, there is no fresh water available, even for childbirth. This situation persists despite substantial funds provided by the central government for public health in Telangana.The absence of essential facilities is deplorable, especially considering the substantial funds provided by the central government for public health. The Telangana Congress government has not effectively utilized these funds, failing to implement necessary improvements despite assurances. The completion of the 30-bed hospital is urgent. If not addressed immediately, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced plans for large-scale movements to demand action.

In this program, town and mandal president Narasimha Shetty, Gopalakrishna, Principal Secretaries Pradeep Swamy and Bhagat Reddy, District OBC Vice Presidents Venkatesh Yadav and Veeraiah Achari, along with Rajasekhar, Brahmaiah Chari, Shekhar, Venkatapuram Mahesh, Pulikal Rajasekhar, and Gopal, participated.