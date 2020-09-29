BJP leaders from Narayanpet district stage protest against LRS Scheme

Narayanpet: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Narayanpet district staged protest in front of Tahasildar offices across the district on Tuesday demanding the State government to immediately abolish the Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) and save the people from the financial burden.

While taking part in a protest at Narayanpet mandal Tahasildar office, senior BJP leader Nagurao Namoji said that already people are reeling under severe financial crises due to prevailing corona pandemic, on the top of it the State government is coming out with unwarranted schemes to further burden the people.

"The State government is taking unilateral decisions against the interests of the people. It is shameful on the part of the TRS government that despite the High Court's intervention and terming it as illegal, the TRS government is still hanging on its decision to fleece the people in the name of LRS. Unmindful of people's problems due the pandemic, the government has brought the LRS scheme which is not at all needed at this point of time," said the BJP leader.

Similar protest against the LRS scheme was also witnessed in Kosgi mandal, where the BJP leaders gave a representation to the tahasildar and urged him to forward their demand to the government and immediately abolish the LRS scheme which is against people's interests.

Apart from Nagurao Namoji, Narayanpet BJP district president Srinivas and other BJP activists took part in the protest.