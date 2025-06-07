BJP leaders highlight 11 years of Modi govt

Gadwal: BJP leaders held a special meeting in Thakshasila village of Undavalli mandal to mark the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The meeting was held under the leadership of BJP mandal president Pidugu Venkatesh and attended by party cadre and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, former BJP district president Ramachandra Reddy said that under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the nation has seen remarkable progress in all sectors. He emphasized that the Central government’s welfare programmes and developmental initiatives have strengthened the economic, social, and technological fabric of the country. He also stated that employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth have increased significantly during this period.

Ramachandra Reddy called upon BJP mandal leaders to spread awareness of the central government’s schemes among the people. He instructed them to conduct discussions and awareness drives in every booth and main village junction, ensuring that every citizen is informed about the benefits of the government’s initiatives.

Later, the BJP team visited the Jogulamba Railway Halt, where they reviewed the developments in the railway sector.