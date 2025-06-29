BJP leaders meet Munneru displaced persons

Live
Khammam: “Takingland and undertaking work without paying compensation is a betrayal of the Constitution. This is a clear example of the government’s...
Khammam: “Takingland and undertaking work without paying compensation is a betrayal of the Constitution. This is a clear example of the government’s bestiality,” said Bharatiya Janata Party District President Nelluri Koteswara Rao. On Saturday, he met the displaced people of Munneru in Division 29 and 30 of Khammam city during which he received petitions given by the victims.
The victims appealed to the district presidents that they had not received full compensation for the damage they had lost last year due to the Munneru floods. In addition, the victims complained that they had not been fully compensated for the hundreds of acres of land they were losing due to the construction of the retaining wall on both sides of Munneru.
The BJP leaders warned that they would hold agitations for the victims if necessary. Rao made it clear that they would demand justice for the displaced people as per the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. He assured that they would talk to government officials and ensure that justice is done to the victims.
Later, BJP leaders inspected the land acquisition area next to the gas godown at Maisamma Temple.