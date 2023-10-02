BJP leaders should give the correct script to PM Modi in Nizamabad - Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied in the Mahabubnagar, the Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Monday suggested the BJP leaders in the state to give a proper script to the Prime Minister in the Nizamabad meeting.



Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office, Rajeshwar Reddy said that the BRS can prove with evidence that the prime minister lied in the public meeting. A person like Modi talked like a street leader. Stating that there was no water in the projects was a big lie. If there was no water, how could Telangana produce over one crore tonnes of food grains, he asked. The BJP leaders have given a wrong script to the Prime Minister. They should atleast give him the correct script in the Nizamabad public meeting, said Rajeshwar Reddy.

The BRS leader also targeted the PM on the comments of farmer suicides in the state. He said that the Prime Minister was saying something and the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was something other in the Parliament. The PM should talk the truth at least in tomorrow's meeting, demanded the BRS leader.

The BRS leader said that the BJP was the party of businessmen and the meaning of BJP was Business Janata Party. He said that the PM announced the Turmeric Board now when the demand was from nine years. The BRS has real love towards farmers and BJP has fake love, he said.

Rajeshwar Reddy said that the Karnataka model was failed one and no one would believe the Congress party's promises. The BRS is certain to come into power in Telangana.