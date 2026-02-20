BJP leaders tar Cong govt with graft paint

In a sharp attack on the Congress party, BJP leaders accused the ruling establishment of corruption, mismanagement and betrayal of public trust. Addressing the media at the BJP State Office on Thursday, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and State President Ramachandra Rao highlighted several issues, including unfulfilled investment promises and alleged irregularities in governance.

They questioned the government’s claims of Rs 5.75 lakh crore investments under ‘Telangana Rising’ and where the funds had gone, how many jobs were created, and how many units had actually started operations. Similarly, they pointed to agreements worth Rs 2.15 lakh crore signed during Davos visits, demanding clarity on the actual inflow of investments and employment generated.

The BJP leaders coined the term “T4C”-- Telangana corruption, commission, collection, Congress --to describe what they called the Congress party’s exploitative governance. They alleged that retired employees were being denied rightful benefits, while elders questioning the government were being jailed. Evidence, they claimed, was being collected against ministers, with some IAS officers allegedly acting as middlemen in corrupt dealings.

Ramachander Rao asserted that the BJP would soon expose the list of commissions and business transactions involving ministers and bureaucrats. He added that the party was determined to ensure the implementation of six guarantees and to strengthen its presence in municipal corporations across Telangana. BJP leaders declared that Congress would be “taught a lesson” by the people of Bhagyanagar and beyond, while the saffron flag would be hoisted in the upcoming municipal elections, signalling the party’s growing influence in the state.