BJP Leaders Walk in to the Fields in Gadwal District’s Manapadu Mandal

Gadwal: Today, BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy and his team, under the leadership of Mandal President Muralikrishna, visited the fields and engaged BJP members in farm labor with the help of agricultural workers.

On this occasion, District President Ramachandra Reddy spoke about the welfare schemes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented for farmers and agricultural laborers. He highlighted that through the PM-Kisan Scheme, farmers are receiving ₹6,000 and that Minimum Support Prices (MSP) have nearly doubled since 2014. Additionally, Modi's government is providing over ₹3 lakh crore in subsidies for fertilizers.

He pointed out that while a bag of urea costs ₹2,500 in the market, farmers are receiving it for just ₹266, with the government covering a subsidy of over ₹2,000 per bag. Similarly, subsidies of ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 are being provided for other fertilizers, significantly helping farmers. He mentioned that through the PM-Kisan scheme and fertilizer subsidies, the central government is providing nearly ₹24,000 per acre to farmers, urging farmers and agricultural workers to reflect on these benefits.

Inspired by these initiatives, many are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in large numbers.

The event was attended by Alampur Contested MLA Rajagopal, Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Balaram Reddy, District Executive Members Nageshwar Reddy, District Vice Presidents KK Reddy, Mandal General Secretary Lakshminarayana, along with Jagan Goud, Shekhar, Paramesh, Pidugu Venkatesh, Sanjeeva Reddy, Venkatesh Yadav, and others.