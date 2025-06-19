BJP MLA files petitions to quash criminal cases; HC issues notices

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Wednesday adjudicated three criminal petitions filed by Venkataramana Reddy Katipally, MLA (BJP) from Kamareddy district, seeking directions to quash three criminal cases registered against him and others. The court issued notices to the complainants. The judge dispensed with appearance of the MLA before the lower court and adjourned the petitions to July 10 for further hearing.

The petitioner sought direction to quash proceedings in the cases registered for not adhering to orders of the police, who were performing duty. On February 6, 2023, the MLA and party activists participated in ‘vanta varpu’ protest before Kamareddy municipal office; on February 7 he participated in ‘Bathukamma’ programme, thereby creating hurdles in duty of the police. The cases are pending before the Special Judicial Magistrate of First Class for Trial of MPs and MLAs cases, Hyderabad.

The judge heard the petitions filed by Reddy seeking directions to quash proceedings in CRLP.7386 of 2025, in CC 322 of 2024, CRLP.7387 of 2025 and in CC 321, criminal petition 7389 of 2025, in CC 318 of 2024 for offences under Sections 143 86341 r/w 34 of IPC.