BJP MLA meets GHMC, HYDRA officials

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and Kamareddy MLA Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy on Tuesday met the TGIIC MD Vishnu Vardhan, GHMC Commissioner Illambarithi, Hydra Commissioner Ranganath, Telangana RERA Chairman Satyanarayana, and HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The MLA submitted representations highlighting gross violations committed by the realtors of the projects Grove Park, Phoenix Candur, Prestige City and Vajram. During the meetings, he highlighted the need to bring accountability for the realtors violating the norms and even taking the people for a ride. He asked the officials to take immediate action against the erring realtors.