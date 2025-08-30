BJP MLAs criticise Cong govt over unfulfilled promises, flood response

BJP Legislative Assembly and Council members, led by Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, voiced strong criticism against the Telangana state government, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of betraying public trust and failing to deliver on key promises.

BJLP leader Mahesh Reddy addressed the media on Friday, briefing on the issues discussed at a meeting attended by prominent BJP leaders, including MLAs Payal Shankar, Dhanpal Suryanarayana, Venkataramana Reddy, Legislative Council Leader AVN Reddy, MLC Anji Reddy, and Malka Komuraiah, focused on the upcoming Assembly sessions and the urgent issues plaguing the state. Yeleti Maheshwar Reddy, who currently serves as the BJP Legislature Party Leader, spearheaded the discussion, highlighting what he described as a pattern of deception and negligence by the ruling government.

The BJP leaders condemned the Revanth Reddy administration for allegedly ignoring the Assembly witness statement regarding the legalization of 420 false promises and six guarantees made to the people of Telangana. They accused the government of using diversionary tactics to shift attention away from pressing public concerns, such as corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and the lack of transparency in the proposed 42% reservation for BCs in local body elections.

Despite repeated claims by the Chief Minister that lakhs of crores lost to corruption would be recovered and redirected toward welfare programs, BJP leaders pointed out that no legal action has been taken and not a single rupee has been retrieved, even after nearly 20 months in office. They demanded clarity on the Kaleshwaram project report and questioned the delay in initiating a CBI probe.

In addition to governance issues, the BJP leaders expressed grave concern over the recent floods caused by heavy rainfall across Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts.

In Nirmal constituency alone, over 10,000 acres of crops were reportedly damaged, and several homes were submerged in low-lying areas. The BJP criticized the state government’s inaction, contrasting it with the swift response from the central government, which deployed helicopters and NDRF teams for rescue operations.

Maheshwar Reddy urged the Chief Minister to personally assess the flood-affected regions and deploy ministers to the ground level for damage evaluation and relief coordination. He emphasized that BJP MLAs and MLCs would continue to monitor the situation and ensure justice for the victims.