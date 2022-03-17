BJP MLAs stage protest in Hyderabad against speaker's refusal of HC order

Telangana BJP MLAs staged a protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Thursday against speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's refusal of high court's order.



Terming it as 'Prajaswamya Parirakshana Deeksha', the MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao staged a sit-in protest, wearing black scarfs at Dharna Chowk. The protest will be continued till 3 pm.

In the view of the MLAs protest, BJP leaders turned up in huge number to Indira Park. On the other hand, the police imposed a three-tier security at the area to prevent any untoward incidents. Barricades were also set up to restrict the traffic.

The BJP leaders on Tuesday met speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and submitted the court notice seeking to lift the suspension on them from entering into assembly session. However, the MLAs failed to enter into the assembly.